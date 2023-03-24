Cheltenham Town midfielder drawing interest from several clubs, trusted reporter reveals

Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds is attracting interest from several clubs, according to Jon Palmer.

Bonds has been a key part of Wade Elliott’s side this season, with the 23-year-old playing 30 league games so far this season, starting 25 of them.

The midfielder has been key to Cheltenham Town’s bid to drag themselves out of relegation trouble of late. The Robins have won three of their last four games to climb to 17th in the table, opening up an eight-point gap on the sides in the relegation zone.

It seems that Bonds’ efforts in the Robins’ engine room haven’t gone unnoticed in their remarkable turn around of late, with Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer reporting on Twitter that the midfielder is drawing attention from elsewhere.

There is interest from several clubs in Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds, who turned 23 yesterday. The Guyana international is contracted until 2025 #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) March 24, 2023

One to watch…

Cheltenham have done a fnine job of bringing themselves away from the drop zone in recent games, recording victories against three sides above them in the table, including a 3-0 win away at Peterborough United.

The Robins’ form has also attracted interest in striker Alfie May, with Peterborough and non-league money bags Wrexham reportedly in the race for the 29-year-old. The striker has netted 13 goals in 30 games so far this season, including four goals in his last four games.

Bonds has now seemingly attracted similar intrigue, with the seven-time Guyana international even chipping in with an assist in their latest win against Exeter City.

Cheltenham have just nine games left of the season and have opened a gap up to those below them that they would hope will stave off relegation. Bonds has now seemingly joined May in the shop window ahead of a potential summer move.