Charlton Athletic among sides keen on Hartlepool United star, report claims

Charlton Athletic are among the sides showing an interest in Hartlepool United’s Josh Umerah ahead of the summer, as per The Real EFL.

Charlton Athletic had striker Umerah on their academy books during the early stages of his career. He came through the ranks with the Addicks but only really found game time out on loan, enduring spells with Kilmarnock, Wycombe Wanderers and Boreham Wood before being released in 2019.

Since then, the 26-year-old has worked his way back to the EFL after impressing in non-league, joining Hartlepool United last summer. He’s stood out despite their struggles too, netting 14 goals in 39 games across all competitions.

Now, The Real EFL claims Umerah’s performances have drawn League One attention.

They state that former club Charlton Athletic are among those monitoring his situation, while previous admirers Gillingham and Crawley Town could look to revive their interest. With third-tier interest growing though, the League Two duo could miss out on a deal.

Ready for a step up?

Umerah’s goals amid Hartlepool’s struggles will surely have caught the attention of potential suitors and after enjoying success since leaving Charlton Athletic, it seems as though he’s come a long way since being let go by the club almost four years ago.

The Pools are right in the thick of it towards the bottom of the table still and if they are to drop back down to the National League, you have to think that Umerah will be able to retain his spot in the EFL by moving elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether the rumoured interest develops into anything more serious though, with plenty of time remaining until the summer transfer window gets underway.