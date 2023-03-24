Aston Villa man on loan at Cardiff City attracting European interest, report reveals

Cardiff City’s on loan ace Jaden Philogene is attracting interest from a host of European clubs, according to Football Insider.

Philogene arrived at Cardiff in the summer from Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal, with the 21-year-old proving a key part of Sabri Lamouchi’s bid to keep the Bluebirds in the Championship.

Cardiff are currently sat in 21st place in the table, just three points above the relegation zone but have a game in hand on those below them. With Philogene’s increased involvement helping the Bluebirds to win three of their previous six games, ending a winless run of 12 games.

Philogene’s performances have now seemingly caught attention outside of England. Football Insider reported that RC Lens, Anderlecht and Union Berlin are amongst the clubs keeping a keen eye on the England youth international’s performances.

The report claims that clubs have sent representatives to watch Philogene this season.

European interest…

Philogene is currently in his second loan spell in the Championship, after previously featuring for Stoke City over the second half of last season, playing 11 times and scoring once.

But his time in Wales has seen him make a big breakthrough after becoming a nailed on starter under Lamouchi, after previously beginning the campaign as a bit-part player before the Frenchman’s arrival, playing 31 times this season and being an ever-present since Christmas.

The sides mentioned in his chase are all teams that look increasingly likely to feature in a European competition of some sort next season. RC Lens and Union Berlin are currently 3rd in their respective leagues, whilst Anderlecht are in 8th place but still can qualify for European football.