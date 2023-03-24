‘A difficult task’ – Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic host Wycombe Wanderers in a clash between 11th and 8th. The Addicks have moved up into the top half of the table after picking up back-to-back wins going into this one, but they sit 11 points behind Wycombe in 8th.

The Chairboys are just four points outside the top-six. Matt Bloomfield has won two and lost three of his opening six games in charge, having suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Barnsley last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Charlton Athletic look to be in pretty good shape ahead of this one. They’ve picked up two decent wins but they have a number of injuries in their attacking department ahead of this one, so it’s going to be a difficult task against a Wycombe side who’ve only conceded 35 times this season.

“Wycombe aren’t in great form though. They’re struggling for consistency and this trip to The Valley will be another difficult one for them – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

James Ray

“It hasn’t been the smoothest start to Bloomfield’s tenure at Adams Park and the heat is really on in the play-off fight. With Bolton Wanderers stuttering and Peterborough United and Derby County facing off on Saturday, three points are a must here.

“Charlton have got back on track with back-to-back wins and will be keen to see out the season as strongly as possible, but with so much at stake for Wycombe, I think I’m going to give them the edge.

“This could really go either way, but I’ll go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers