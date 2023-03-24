‘A big gulf in class’ – Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Forest Green Rovers host Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Sunday.

Forest Green face a near impossible task of climbing out of the relegation zone and surviving the drop back down to League Two. Rovers are rock bottom of the table and are 13 points from safety after picking up just one point in their last six games.

Wednesday on the other hand were knocked off top spot in midweek after they lost 4-2 away at Barnsley, ending the longest league unbeaten run in the top four English divisions this season. Darren Moore’s side will no doubt be looking to bounce back at the first opportunity.

Ahead of the game, a couple of our writers give their predictions…

Cameron Winstanley

“Last time these two met it was a 5-0 hammering by Wednesday, and we could see a similar result this weekend.

“Moore’s side will be motivated more than ever to pick up three points and put to bed any suggestion that they may lose their grip on the league title and automatic promotion.

“Rovers have so far offered very little in belief they can stay up, with them winless since December – a run of 16 matches. If the Owls score early, the reaction from both teams could be very telling on how heavy the scoreline may become.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“Wednesday need a reaction here. The defeat v Barnsley is a discredit to them, but it’s certainly a defeat that needs reaction and a trip to bottom club Forest Green is a great opportunity for three points.

“There’s a big gulf in class between these two sides and I think it’ll be there for everybody to see on Sunday – I’ll say comfortable Wednesday win.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday