3 strikers Charlton Athletic should consider this summer instead of League Two ace

Charlton Athletic were mentioned as admirers of Hartlepool United’s Josh Umerah in a report from The Real EFL on Thursday.

Umerah will be a name Charlton Athletic fans are familiar with after his time in their youth ranks, but he’s now impressing in League Two with struggles Hartlepool United.

The Addicks would be wise to consider some potential alternatives too though, so here, we put forward three who could be solid additions to Dean Holden’s side…

Dipo Akinyemi – Ayr United

After another strong season, London-born Akinyemi may well be on the radars of some EFL sides this summer.

He moved to Scotland with Ayr United after impressing with Welling United and this season, he’s managed a thoroughly impressive 22 goals and 11 assists in 37 games. Akinyemi hasn’t had a shot in the Football League since coming through Stevenage’s academy but he may well have earned himself a move down south after another impressive campaign.

Shayne Lavery – Blackpool

It hasn’t been an easy season for Lavery in the Championship but the former Everton striker has shown he can be prolific before. The Northern Irishman, who can play anywhere across the front three, netted 10 times last season – his first full campaign in English football.

He’s out of contract this summer and could benefit from a step down to League One, making him an intriguing option for Charlton Athletic.

Sinclair Armstrong – QPR

Exciting youngster Sinclair Armstrong could benefit from a loan move next season and having looked promising in the Championship, he could come alive in Charlton Athletic’s frontline.

The Valley has been a great proving ground for young players before and Armstrong is a raw, promising striker with the physical attributes to be a danger at any level. If he could find goalscoring form out on loan, he could be a real handful next season.