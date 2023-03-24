3 Plymouth Argyle players who may have already played their last game for the club

Plymouth Argyle’s ultimate priority will be their promotion bid, but one eye will be on their plans for the summer transfer window too.

Plymouth Argyle, regardless of which division they find themselves in, will likely see some players head for the exit door this summer. Some of those might have already pulled on the club colours for the last time too.

With that in mind, we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the Pilgrims…

Ryan Law

Plymouth Argyle academy graduate Ryan Law has spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan, linking up with Gillingham for the first half of the season before heading to Yeovil Town in the January transfer window.

He’s down the pecking order under Steven Schumacher and with his contract up at the end of the season, it is hard to see the 23-year-old being offered new terms at Home Park.

Luke Jephcott

Jephcott is another Pilgrims youth product who may well be heading for pastures new this summer. The former Welsh youth international looked on course for bigger things after an impressive breakthrough with Plymouth Argyle but after dropping down the ranks under Schumacher, he headed to Swindon Town on loan last summer.

That stint has yielded five goals in 23 League Two outings and as he nears the end of his Pilgrims deal, Jephcott could be heading for free agency at the end of the season.

Brendan Galloway

Former Everton and West Brom youngster Galloway has been a solid performer when fit and has provided good back-up when called upon. However, his injury struggles have limited his involvement and after returning against Charlton Athletic earlier this month, he hasn’t made another matchday squad.

No injury problems have been reported but with other options ahead of him in the pecking order, Galloway may well leave the club at the end of his deal without adding to his 36 appearances.