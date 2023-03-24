3 Bradford City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Bradford City endured a busy summer 2022 as Mark Hughes revamped the Bantams’ playing squad and there will certainly be movement this time around too.

Bradford City’s fight for promotion is ongoing and depending on how that ends, there could be some players heading for the exit door this summer, some of which may have already pulled on the club colours for the last time.

Here, we look at three Bradford City players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Yann Songo’o

Cameroonian ace Songo’o has played 63 times for Bradford City since joining in the summer of 2021, operating at both centre-back and in defensive midfield.

He only found himself in a bit-part role over the first-half of the season though and was sent out on loan to Walsall in January. Songo’o has had a similar role there, and with his Bantams deal expiring in the summer, the experienced midfielder could have played his last game for the club.

Oscar Threlkeld

Threlkeld was another player added to the Bantams’ ranks in the summer of 2021 and he found a decent amount of game time for himself in the first campaign. The ex-Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle man has totalled 27 appearances for the club but spent joined Oldham Athletic on loan last summer.

Since returning, Threlkeld hasn’t been involved in Mark Hughes’ side at all and looks destined for an exit when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Colin Doyle

Veteran goalkeeper Doyle returned to the club last summer to act as cover for Harry Lewis. He hasn’t played once this season, but his first stint from 2016 to 2018 saw him keep 28 clean sheets in 88 appearances but barring an injury to Lewis, it is hard to see him coming into the team.

Doyle, now 37, looks to be heading for free agency and he might do so without playing for Bradford City again.