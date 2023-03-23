What’s former Stoke City and QPR man Karl Henry up to these days?

Stoke City and QPR both had midfielder Karl Henry on their books during his playing days.

Henry, now 40, started out his career in the Stoke City youth academy, eventually breaking into the first-team picture with the Potters too. He would go on to become a regular in the Potters side despite his youth, then returning to the senior fold after a brief spell on loan with Cheltenham Town in the 2003/04 season.

Overall, Henry notched up 136 appearances in a Stoke City shirt before departing for Wolves in 2007.

The midfielder’s stay at boyhood club Wolves was arguably the stint he was best known for. Henry spent seven years at Molineux and played 272 times, rising up to the Premier League for the first time with the club and becoming their skipper before eventually moving on in 2013.

A four-year stint with QPR followed, again becoming a key figure and a leader. He played top-flight football with the R’s too but eventually left after falling down the pecking order, becoming a free agent at the end of the 2016/17 season.

But what’s Henry up to these days?

After a short spell out of the game, Henry returned with Bolton Wanderers, signing until the end of the campaign. He played 33 times before departing, then enduring another spell out of the game prior to a short stint with Bradford City.

Henry remained without a club after his Bantams departure and in 2019, he decided to hang up his boots.

His role in the game hasn’t ended there though. He now runs the Karl Henry Academy, which focuses on training young footballers aged between five and 12. The former Stoke City and QPR man’s leadership and experience always made him a valuable player and now, his focus looks to be on passing that down to the next generation of aspiring footballers.