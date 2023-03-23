What’s former Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town man Giles Coke up to these days?

Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town both had midfielder Giles Coke on their books during his playing days.

Coke, now 36, spent time in QPR’s academy before dropping into non-league football as a youngster. He rose up the leagues and after a spell in Scotland with Motherwell, was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday in 2010 upon the expiry of his contract.

With the Owls, the London-born midfielder made 101 appearances over the course of five years but also spent a fair share of his time out on loan. Coke endured spells with Bolton Wanderers, Swindon Town and Bury, but it was his season-long stint with the Shakers where he really made a good impression.

Eventually, he left Hillsborough for nothing and ended up joining Ipswich Town, where he would spend two years. That stint only yielded 14 appearances though, struggling with injuries before his release in the summer of 2017.

But what’s Coke up to these days?

After leaving Ipswich Town, Coke endured a lengthy spell out of the game, only returning in February 2018 with Chesterfield. That deal ran until the end of the campaign and he ended up joining Oldham Athletic for the 2018/19 season.

He left the Latics after a year then spent over a year out of the game, eventually returning with Hereford in September 2020. Coke remained there for a matter of months, eventually signing for Grimsby Town the following February. He would see out his career at Blundell Park, playing 41 times before hanging up his boots in the summer of 2022 after their promotion back to the EFL.

However, despite his retirement, Coke remains with the Mariners.

The now 36-year-old works with the club as a development coach, with his leadership and experience helping him transition into the dugout as he looks to help bring the next generation of youth talents through to the first-team at Grimsby Town.