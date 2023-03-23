What’s former Norwich City and Hull City striker Dieumerci Mbokani up to these days?

Dieumerci Mbokani played for Norwich City between 2015 and 2016 and Hull City between 2016 and 2017.

Born in DR Congo, Mbokani began his career with Bel’Or and TP Mazembe in his homeland before moving to Standard Liege in Belgium after catching the eye on loan at Anderlecht. After netting 48 goals in three years in Liege, Mbokani made the switch to Monaco but after a poor 12 months in France and then with Wolfsburg, he re-joined Anderlecht.

Mbokani again found his scoring touch in Belgium, registering 59 goal involvements in 69 games, winning the Belgian Pro League for the fourth and fifth time in his career after earlier successes with Liege and in his original stint with Anderlecht.

The Congolese striker then joined Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv in 2013 where he lifted another league title, before arriving in England with Norwich on loan in 2015.

Mbokani scored seven times in the league but failed to nail down a spot with Norwich relegated at the end of the campaign. Hull then gave the striker another shot in England, signing him on loan for the 2016/17 campaign, but Mbokani fared even worse. He failed to score in 12 games in the league, playing just three times over the second half of the campaign with Hull relegated.

So what’s Mbokani up to now?

Mbokani returned to Kyiv for one more season before returning to his adopted homeland to sign for Royal Antwerp in Belgium, an incredible record of 75 goal contributions in 105 games followed the move which saw Antwerp play in the Europa League.

After moving to Kuwait SC in 2021, the 48-time DR Congo international returned to Belgium once again. Now at 37, Mbokani plays for second tier side SK Beveren, where he still continues to bang them in, registering ten goals in his first nine games back in Belgium.

Mbokani is still going strong in Belgium where he’s thrived since first moving to Europe and still continues to 17 years later. He never hit anywhere near those heights in England, consigned to the file of another European marksman who couldn’t adjust to the English game.