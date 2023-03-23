What’s former Hull City and QPR man Marc Pugh up to now?

Marc Pugh played for Hull City in 2019 and QPR between 2019 and 2020.

After earning his stripes in Burnley’s youth academy, Pugh was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers before a successful permanent switch to Bury in League Two saw him then move to Shrewsbury Town.

In January of 2009, Pugh went on loan to Hereford United before signing permanently in the summer, his return of 13 goals and seven assists in League Two gave him his big break as he joined then League One side Bournemouth.

Pugh enjoyed an incredibly successful nine years at Bournemouth, where he bagged 56 goals and 52 assists in 312 games, including promotion to the Championship and Premier League.

Upon a lack of minutes in the top flight, Pugh joined Hull on loan in 2019, registering four goal involvements in 14 games as the Tigers finished mid table in the Championship. Pugh then made the permanent switch to QPR where he helped the R’s achieve a mid-table finish again.

So what’s Pugh up to now?

Pugh left West London in 2020, where he re-joined Shrewsbury Town, but after making just ten appearances for the club, he left in January and didn’t re-sign for another club for the remainder of that season.

Now at 35, Pugh has made his comeback to football, with him announcing on Twitter that he’s joining his local club Clitheroe in the Northern Premier League Division One West in the eighth tier of the English pyramid.

Delighted to be given the opportunity to help out my local town and club in their final push for the playoffs 🙌🏼 @ClitheroeFC have kindly offered to make a generous donation to a local charity on my behalf in lieu of wages ❤️ Can’t wait to get started 👊🏼 ⚽️ https://t.co/TjHkAmZDPW — Marc Pugh (@MarcPugh7) March 20, 2023

Clitheroe are currently 5th in the table, sitting in the last play-off spot and just a point above Witton Albion. Clitheroe were held to a 2-2 draw at the weekend by 12th place side Prescot Cables after they were 2-0 up inside half an hour.

The side will be hoping that Pugh can produce the magic that filled his career in the English Football League, with an incredible 128 goal involvements coming in 396 games in the EFL.