‘Their fate could be sealed’ – Swindon Town v Stockport County prediction: The72

Swindon Town host Stockport County in League Two this weekend.

Swindon Town come into this weekend’s fixtures looking to revive their slim chances of breaking into the League Two play-off spots before the season’s end.

Eight points separate the Robins and the top seven, though they boast a game in hand on Salford City. They played out a dramatic 4-4 draw with Rochdale last time out, with Charlie Austin’s four-goal display not enough for them to take all three points.

As for Stockport County, they’ll be looking to tighten their grip on a play-off position with a victory over Swindon Town.

Dave Challinor’s side are unbeaten in four but three of those have been draws. They still sit in 6th place though, boasting a three-point gap to the outside of the top seven. The Hatters are six point away from the automatics with nine games remaining, so while a top three finish isn’t out of the question, the chances are rather slim.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The League Two promotion race is really hotting up and with the end of the season closing in, there’s still plenty of time for plenty to change. Both Stockport and Swindon are in the fight for the play-offs, but one of them looks set for disappointment.

“I see Swindon falling short of the top seven this time around and their fate could be sealed with a Stockport win here.

“County are strong on the road, winning three of their last four away games, and with the defensive frailties shown by Swindon last time out, they could come up short here. I’m backing the visitors to emerge victorious, but it could be a close one.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1-2 Stockport County

Luke Phelps

“Difficult one to predict this. Swindon haven’t been awful of late but they’re not putting enough points on the board, and they’re quickly falling behind the top-seven. Stockport meanwhile are still in the mix and they’re proving very hard to beat, albeit having won just one of their last five now.

“These two sides seem to be drawing a lot of games right now and I think that could be the case again this weekend – it wouldn’t be a bad result for either side right now.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1-1 Stockport County