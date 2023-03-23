Swindon Town star wanted in League One – Peterborough United held January interest

Swindon Town right-back Remeao Hutton is drawing interest from League One ahead of the summer, The Real EFL has claimed.

Swindon Town added former Birmingham City youngster Hutton to their ranks last summer, bringing him in from League Two rivals Barrow on a permanent basis.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been one of the Robins’ key performers. He’s been a consistent starter for the club, playing in 35 games across all competitions while chipping in with an impressive seven assists in the process.

Now, as per The Real EFL, it has emerged his performances have caught the eye.

They claim that as many as seven League One sides are keeping tabs on Hutton ahead of the summer transfer window. Peterborough United were keen on a winter deal they add, but a cash-plus-player deal including full-back Joe Tomlinson could not be struck. Tomlinson ended up joining the Robins on loan, but Hutton stayed put.

It is said that former admirers Posh are not among those mentioned as an interested party as it stands though.

Heading for League One?

It remains to be seen just who is keen on Hutton and whether or not the rumours come to fruition, but his performances in League Two have shown he’s deserving of a jump up. Swindon Town’s position in the fourth-tier mean they’re unlikely to rise this season, so Hutton might need to head elsewhere if he is to move up a level.

Hutton has been an attacking and creative threat on the right-hand side, operating as either a full-back or wing-back.

A year will be remaining on his contract by the time the summer window comes around, so it will be interesting to see if anyone can tempt Swindon Town into selling one of their standout performers of the season so far.