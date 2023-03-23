Swansea City secure long-term future of key midfielder

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton has signed a new contract until the summer of 2026, it has been confirmed.

Swansea City’s long-serving Scot previously looked as though he might be heading for the exit door in South Wales after falling down the pecking order. However, he’s forced his way into Russell Martin’s plans and hasn’t looked back since.

The midfielder has played 36 times across all competitions this season, chipping in with four goals in the process.

Now, Fulton’s importance to the side has been rewarded with a new long-term contract.

The 28-year-old’s deal was set to run out at the end of next season but now, new terms have been agreed to keep him at Swansea City until the summer of 2026. The deal could extend his stay at the club to as long as 12-and-a-half years, having signed from Scottish side Falkirk way back in January 2014.

Since then, Fulton has notched up 205 appearances for the Swans, managing 14 goals and 11 assists in the process.

A key part of the rebuild?

After a pretty dismal season for Swansea City, the club drastically need to freshen up their ranks this summer. Manager Martin will be hoping he can lead the new project after a tough campaign to date and keeping Fulton long-term shows that he sees him as an important part of his side moving forward.

His experience and ability to play in a range of midfield roles will be valuable moving forward and he can become a real leader in what will hopefully be a new-look squad next season.

Until then though, Fulton and co will be keen to see out this campaign as strongly as possible after a tough season to date.