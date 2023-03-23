Sheffield Wednesday sanction permanent exit for attacking midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bobby Dunn has completed a permanent move to National League South outfit Dartford, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday added attacking midfielder Dunn to their youth ranks last summer.

The former Charlton Athletic academy talent had been playing non-league football with Sevenoaks and Ramsgate before returning to the EFL with the Owls. The vast majority of his minutes came with the club’s U21s side, though he was in the matchday squad as Darren Moore’s side faced Leicester City in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Dunn is heading for pastures new.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 19-year-old has left Wednesday on a permanent basis to join National League South side Dartford. He heads south in a bid to make his senior breakthrough with the Darts, who are fighting to rise to the fifth-tier of English football before the end of the current campaign.