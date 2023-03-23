Ryan Lowe says key Preston North End man will be ‘back soon’ after significant period on sidelines

Preston North End striker Emil Riis is making good progress on his road to recovery, says manager Ryan Lowe.

Riis, 24, has been sidelined since the start of the year after injuring his ACL in the 1-0 win over Stoke City. The Dane had endured a tough first half of the season after only netting five goals in 24 Championship outings, compared to his 16-goal haul in the 2021/22 campaign.

But Preston North End boss Lowe says that Riis is making good progress on his return to action. Speaking to Lancashire Evening Post, he said of the striker:

“He’s flying, to be fair. I think he’s got a week off over the international break so he’ll probably go away and have a little time away, maybe a bit of sun, but he’s flying. He’s doing really well.

“His leg is proper straight now so he’s got loads of movement in it. He’s got no meat on the bone on his thigh and around his knee but he’ll get that back. He’s in good spirits, the lads keep him in good spirits on a daily basis and he’ll be back soon.”

In Riis’ absence, Ched Evans has managed to score nine goals across the Championship campaign, with two in his last two outings. And January signings Tom Cannon and Liam Delap have both managed to chip in with three goals each since arriving, giving Preston a total goals tally of 34 for the season so far.

A big miss…

Riis proved himself to be one of the most dangerous strikers in the Championship last season.

He started the season slow, coming after a lot of speculation regarding his future, and his injury then put a stop to his season. But he could seemingly make a return after the international break and if he can get some minutes in before the summer, then have a full pre-season of training and regaining match fitness, he could really hit the ground running next season.

Preston need a prolific man up front after their struggles in front of goal this season.