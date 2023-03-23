Report sheds light on Middlesbrough’s potential summer transfer strategy

Middlesbrough are ‘starting to consider their recruitment strategy’ in case of promotion to the Premier League, Football League World says.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table. They’re well-placed to challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League, but failing that, they look like standout play-off candidates as things stand. It’s been an impressive turnaround from Michael Carrick and his side and promotion looks like a very real possibility.

And Football League World have now released a report claiming that Boro have started to draw up summer transfer plans in case of promotion to the top flight. They say that ‘one of the key things’ for Middlesbrough is ‘the profile of players they will target and the impact on their wage bill’, going on to write that none of Middlesbrough’s current players are earning ‘Premier League-level wages’.

Stating the inevitable…

It might be safe to assume that every team in the Championship and indeed the English Football League has an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. And every team from Burnley in 1st to the likes of Watford in 10th will have an inkling of a summer transfer strategy should they earn promotion to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough have been in the Premier League before and they’ve perhaps overspent in previous seasons, so it’s inevitable that they’ll manage their spending this time round should they earn promotion to the Premier League.

But it’ll be exciting for Boro fans to know that the club are perhaps preparing for a big summer overhaul, and that the club are seemingly looking to bring in player of a Premier League quality and of a Premier League wage, and that they won’t just be relying on the players they already have.

Middlesbrough return to action v Huddersfield Town at the start of next month.