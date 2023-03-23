Premier League boss hints at plans for Stoke City loan ace amid impressive form

Southampton boss Ruben Selles has hinted at the club’s plans for Stoke City loan star Will Smallbone, stating he ‘deserves a chance’ with the Saints.

Stoke City recruited Irish midfielder Smallbone on loan last summer and he’s been a mainstay in the side over the course of the season. He’s had his critics at times, but the 23-year-old has been in fine form of late and earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the ongoing round of international fixtures.

His form has been consistent but Smallbone really caught the eye in the 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland, providing three assists.

Now, Smallbone’s situation has been discussed by Southampton boss Selles, who is in charge until the end of the season as it stands. As quoted by the Southern Daily Echo, he hinted at the Saints’ plans, stating he believes he is deserving of a chance at St. Mary’s.

When asked if he wants him in the squad next season, Selles said:

“Yes, Will has been doing really good in Stoke and had a good pre-season with us before he went.

“As I said, I always like when the player has the feeling of the club at his core. Will is a Southampton boy and has been really working well here. He is growing but let’s see as I don’t lose one second to think about next season, but Will is a Southampton player and he deserves a chance.”

Of course, with Selles’ deal up in the summer, it might not end up being his decision to make, but it isn’t a surprise to see that Smallbone has impressed his parent club.

A blow for Stoke?

As often is the case when a loan player is impressing, fans start to call for a permanent return once the temporary stint is over. Smallbone’s creative influence and prevalent role in the starting XI would leave a gap in the midfield next season, so bringing him back would mark great business for the Potters.

Southampton hold the cards when it comes to their midfielder’s future though, and with Selles clearly an admirer, it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out when the campaign comes to a close.

Until then, Smallbone will be keen to see out the season in impressive fashion as Stoke look to end a turbulent campaign strongly.