Opinion: After securing Fulton’s future, Swansea City must tie this 24-year-old down to a new deal

Swansea City are facing a vital summer transfer window and it will be crucial that not a moment is wasted in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 2022/23 has been a bit of a disaster. It had been hoped that Russell Martin’s side could really kick on and push towards the upper end of the table again but pressure has been on the boss amid a dismal slide down the table.

There’s no choice but to turn attentions to next season and the summer that comes before it, and recent news of Jay Fulton’s new long-term contract shows that plans are being made for the future. The midfielder will have a key part to play in Martin’s project with the Swans, but the hard work can’t stop there ahead of the summer.

Another man who looks as though they could have a big part to play is Steven Benda, and he needs to be tied down to a new deal too…

A big role for Benda?

German shot-stopper Benda has had to wait very patiently for his chance to impress. He made a good impression on loan with Peterborough United last season and after Andy Fisher’s struggles, Benda finally came into Swansea’s starting XI earlier this season. He managed to lock down the starting spot too, quickly becoming a firm favourite among supporters before a cruel ACL injury struck.

The blow brought a premature end to Benda’s season and with his deal up next summer, there were questions over his long-term role at the club. Martin quickly put those to bed, stating he still plans on offering him a new deal.

With Fulton’s future now secure though, Benda has to be the priority. Fisher has shown he’s not quit reliable enough to take the starting spot and with the long-term ambition and Martin’s project in mind, a reliable, popular ‘keeper like Benda is the ideal fit for the starting spot.

It is vital that a deal is reached sooner rather than later, as the Swans know all too much about the risks of letting players enter the final 12 months of their deals. Agreeing a new deal with Benda now would remove any uncertainty heading into the summer and would mark a bid show of faith in their long-serving ‘keeper as he bids to make the most of his long-awaited chance to be Swansea City’s no.1.