Middlesbrough monitoring Manchester United man ahead of potential summer deal

Middlesbrough are monitoring Brandon Williams’ situation at Manchester United ahead of a potential move this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Middlesbrough are looking towards the summer transfer window in the hopes of bolstering their squad, to either challenge again for promotion or maintain their Premier League status depending on the outcome of this season.

According to Konur, one player they have identified as a potential new signing is Manchester United full-back Williams. A report from Football Insider yesterday stated that the Red Devils were prepared to loan out the 21-year-old in the summer and so it is likely Boro will pursue a loan deal as opposed to a permanent one.

Williams has played just five minutes of football so far this season, and so is in need of playing time. A move to Middlesbrough could prove to be his saving grace, and head coach Michael Carrick could use his Manchester United connections to lure him to the Riverside.

A strong signing but not a position they need to prioritise…

Middlesbrough currently have Ryan Giles as their first-choice left-back, with Marc Bola providing cover, whilst they also have Hayden Coulson out on loan who has just signed a new deal. Given his output and performances, Boro’s priority should be Giles this summer, with Williams a back-up option.

However, Williams is right-footed and although fast-tracked into the Manchester United first-team as an emergency left-back, he could be a valuable option on the right-side of Boro’s backline to challenge veteran Tommy Smith.

The Teessiders of course don’t know which division they will be playing their football in next season and so their transfer targets could vary depending on whether they’re in the Premier League or the Championship. Should Williams sign for the club regardless of the division, it would be a strong signing.