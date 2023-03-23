Middlesbrough man ruled out of upcoming international friendly with illness

Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree has been ruled out of Australia’s upcoming friendly on international duty through illness, The West Australian have confirmed.

McGree has been one of Middlesbrough’s star players so far this season, particularly excelling under the guidance of Michael Carrick on the left wing. His versatility has been key in helping the Teessiders progress up the table in recent weeks and months.

His selection for the Socceroos came as no surprise, especially given his performances for both his club and for his country in the World Cup last year. However, he has been ruled out of their friendly against Ecuador tomorrow with illness according to The West Australian.

“We only just saw him for the first time this morning. He’s had the flu and those types of things,” confirmed Australia head coach Graham Arnold.

The report states that he will miss the first of the two friendlies Australia have against Ecuador, and Middlesbrough will be hoping he returns to full fitness in time for their game away at Huddersfield Town next weekend.

Boro will be sweating over McGree…

The midfielder has been a huge part of Boro’s success under Carrick, starting every single game since the new head coach took over back in October. Therefore, not having him at their disposal would be a huge blow.

The West Australian state that he will miss the first of the two friendlies and so this does sound positive and that he could return for the second. However, Middlesbrough won’t want him pushed into action prematurely as this could only hamper his recovery time as opposed to helping.

However, if McGree isn’t fit to return against the Terriers on Saturday next week, Jacob Ramsey could come back into the fold, whilst Marc Bola came on in the second-half on the left side of midfield which could also prove to be a temporary option too.