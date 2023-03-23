Latest Watford news: Manchester United set to sign youngster, striker wanted in PL + more

Watford occupy 10th place of the Championship table as we enter into this month’s international break, with Chris Wilder having endured a fairly slow start to life at Vicarage Road.

Wilder has overseen three games so far. He lost his opener v QPR before a 3-0 win at home v Birmingham City, before drawing 1-1 at home to Wigan Athletic last weekend. It’s been a tough run for the Hornets but they remain just five points outside the top-six as we gear up for the season finale.

The summer ahead promises to be a busy one for Watford, whether they secure promotion or not. But unfortunately for the club, it looks like they could lose their two star men in the summer: Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

Reports linking Pedro with a move away have picked up this week. It’s said that both Newcastle United and AC Milan are keen on the Brazilian youngster who’s so far scored nine goals in the Championship this season. And the Hornets’ sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has recently confirmed that Pedro has suitors in the Premier League, saying:

“I can say that he has an ‘England’ price, we haven’t received any requests or proposals from Italy. He has many admirers in the Premier League but the truth, and we are happy about him, is that he is 110% focused on our run-up to the play-offs.”

As for Sarr, after four seasons at Vicarage Road and several transfer windows full of speculation, it looks like he’s finally moving on this summer. The Athletic recently revealed that the 25-year-old will leave Watford this summer, ahead of his contract expiry in 2024.

Lastly, and in another bit of sorry Watford news, the club look set to lose youth player Harry Amass to Manchester United. Reports emerged yesterday claiming that United are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of the 16-year-old Watford and England youth star.

Watford return to action v Luton Town on April 1st.