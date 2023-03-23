Latest Middlesbrough news: Manchester United man linked, transfer plans discussed + more

Middlesbrough have eight massive games standing between themselves and the end of the season, with automatic promotion to the Premier League up for grabs.

Just three points separate Middlesbrough in 3rd and Sheffield United in 2nd. The Blades have a game in hand over Boro, but Michael Carrick’s side are really keeping the heat on them as we delve into the business end of the campaign.

And as we enter this international break, there’s been a number of Middlesbrough stories in headlines, with one today linking Boro with Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams. Transfer insider Ekrem Konur revealed on Twitter earlier today that Middlesbrough are monitoring the situation of Williams ahead of the summer.

And Williams could be one of a few players heading to the Riverside ahead of next season. Reports have emerged today stating that Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans are already underway, with the club planning for a potential promotion to the Premier League.

It’s said that Boro are ‘starting to consider their recruitment strategy’ in case of promotion to the Premier League this season.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough loan man Zack Steffen has suggested that he’s keen on leaving parent club Manchester City in the summer. He spoke to US media ahead of international friendlies v Grenada and El Salvador, and he’s quoted as saying:

“I don’t think I’ll go back (to Manchester City). No, I want to be playing. Although I had a great time at City and I love those guys, and obviously (it’s) an amazing club, I don’t really have any plans to go back.”

And lastly, Middlesbrough have been dealt a potential blow to Riley McGree. The 24-year-old is away on international duty with Australia but reports coming from down under have revealed that he’s been ruled out of the upcoming friendly v Ecuador tomorrow morning through illness.

Middlesbrough return to action away at strugglers Huddersfield Town on April 1st, in what is another must-win game for Carrick’s side.