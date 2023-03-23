Key Charlton Athletic man facing late fitness check ahead of Wycombe Wanderers clash

Charlton Athletic host Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic welcome top-six hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers to The Valley on Saturday. The Addicks go into this one on the back of consecutive away wins, against Morecambe and Cambridge United respectively, with Dean Holden’s side now sat in 11th place of the table with nine games left to play.

Wycombe meanwhile have struggled under new manager Matt Bloomfield so far. He’s lost three of his opening six games at the helm, having lost 1-0 at home to Barnsley last time out.

The Chairboys will view this Charlton game as another tough, but perhaps winnable one, and the Addicks’ chances of a win could be dictated by the possible inclusion of Miles Leaburn. The young striker was brought off early in the last game v Cambridge but South London Press say that he’s not been ruled out of Saturday’s game.

Holden said of the 19-year-old:

“It’s a day-to-day thing with Miles. His symptoms seem to be settling down as the week goes on. We’ll have to make a call later in the week if he is fit enough to come back into the squad again.

“He was feeling something at half-time, in terms of his hamstring, and he’s had issues previously. We were never going to take the risk with him. You can’t take a risk with a young player like that – the size of him and the speed he plays at.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as first thought.”

Elsewhere, Charlton look set to remain without the likes of Todd Kane, Lucas Ness, Chuks Aneke, and Corey Blackett-Taylor for this weekend’s game.

1 of 12 What club does Jordan Cousins play for now? Stoke City Wigan Athletic QPR Preston

A potential blow…

Leaburn has been a really key performer for Charlton this season. But like Holden says, younger players in particular need to be managed properly, especially when they have muscle injuries that keep cropping up.

But at the same time, with names like Blackett-Taylor and Aneke already sidelined, Holden could really do with Leaburn being fit and available to play on Saturday, with Charlton’s attacking options looking pretty depleted right now.

Saturday’s game promises to be another tough one but Charlton go into it in decent form, whereas Wycombe have been stumbling of late – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.