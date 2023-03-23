‘I don’t think…’ – Middlesbrough loan man Zack Steffen drops hint on Manchester City future

Middlesbrough loan man Zack Steffen has suggested that he wants to leave Manchester City in the summer.

Steffen, 27, joined Middlesbrough on loan from Manchester City ahead of this season. He’s since featured in 34 of their 38 Championship games so far this season, keeping nine clean sheets. The USA international has impressed on the whole but Boro’s chances of a permanent swoop for the shot-stopper have been played down.

Steffen is currently away on international duty with the USMNT where he’s given an interview to US media, and he was quizzed on returning to parent club Manchester City in the summer.

He’s quoted by CITYXTRA as saying:

“I don’t think I’ll go back (to Manchester City). No, I want to be playing. Although I had a great time at City and I love those guys, and obviously (it’s) an amazing club, I don’t really have any plans to go back.”

When Steffen returns to Manchester City in the summer, Carrick’s only options in goal will be Liam Roberts and Sol Byrnn, with Luke Daniels set to see his Boro contract expire in the summer.

Permanent swoop on the cards?

Steffen has seemingly put the ball in Middlesbrough’s court. He’s currently under contract until 2025 but he’s well down in the pecking order as things stand, and whether or not Pep Guardiola has any first-team plans for him going into next season remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

But Steffen seemingly has his heart set on leaving and having flourished with Boro, a return seems like a shrewd move for all involved.

It could come down to wages and the potential price tag, but Middlesbrough will be in need of another goalkeeper in the summer and Steffen certainly fits the bill.

Middlesbrough return to action v Huddersfield Town at the start of next month.