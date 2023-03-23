Ex-Watford and West Brom favourite Ben Foster to come out of retirement with new club lined up

Former Watford and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster is set to come out of retirement and join National league side Wrexham, reports Football Insider.

Foster, now age 39, hung up his gloves earlier this season, calling time on a 22-year career which had seen him represent the likes of Stoke City, Manchester United, Watford, Birmingham City, and West Brom.

Foster though is perhaps best known for his stints with Watford and West Brom. Of his 535 career appearances, 207 of them came over two separate spells with Watford, whilst 223 came with West Brom.

He was last with Watford where he spent four seasons, helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League in 2021. But after half-a-year out of the game, Foster is now set to join National League hopefuls Wrexham amid injuries within the Welsh club’s goalkeeping department.

Celebrity duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021. They’ve enjoyed a successful first two years at the club, with Wrexham currently sat in 1st place of the National League table having so far amassed 94 points from 38 games.

Last dance…

Foster seemed to move away from football and pursue other interests. But he’s now poised for a return to action and for Wrexham, it could actually be a very shrewd signing.

Foster is a vastly-experienced player who played 26 times in the Premier League just last season. He might need a little bit of time to get back to his best and his sharpest, and it’s certainly not an easy gig for Foster, but it’ll be very exciting to see how this one pans out.

Wrexham are on the verge of clinching promotion to the Football League with just eight games of their season remaining – up next for the Welsh club is a home game v York City this weekend.