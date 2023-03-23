Doncaster Rovers pair likely to miss remainder of season, says Schofield

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield has admitted he’d be ‘very surprised’ if George Miller and Harrison Biggins featured again this season.

Doncaster have endured a mixed bag so far this season with Schofield’s side sitting in 12th place of the League Two table, and eight points behind the play-off places.

Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw against relegation battlers Crawley Town on Tuesday night after conceding an 82nd minute equaliser, meaning it’s now just one win for Doncaster in their previous seven games.

With their season threatening to peter out given that their poor run of results lately has seen them drift away from the top seven in the league, Schofield’s side have now received a big blow with the Rovers boss revealing to Doncaster Free Press that both Miller and Biggins are unlikely to play again this campaign.

He said:

“I would be very surprised if we saw them again this season.”

Concern for Schofield..

The duo were both substituted off injured in the 3-1 defeat away against Salford City at the weekend, with neither of the pair playing any part in the draw against Crawley midweek.

Miller missed just his third league game of the season against Crawley in midweek, with the 24-year-old bagging 11 goals and five assists in 34 games, leading the club’s goal scoring tally this season and sat joint top of the assist count.

Summer signing Biggins has been a key part of the side since his arrival, being deployed 33 times across the midfield, on the wing and even as a striker this season. But the pair’s season have come to an end with Schofield in need of someone to step up in their absence.

Doncaster Rovers host 4th place Northampton Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.