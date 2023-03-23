‘Could be frustrated again’ – Hartlepool United v Leyton Orient prediction: The72

Hartlepool United host Leyton Orient in League Two on Saturday.

Hartlepool enter the weekend’s game sat two points adrift from safety in the relegation zone, and having played a game more than Crawley Town who sit a place above them.

John Askey’s team have drawn four games on the bounce, but the last two outings have seen them take points off 4th place Northampton Town and 5th place Bradford City.

Leyton Orient have also been left frustrated by draws recently, with the once thought to be runaway league leaders having been pulled back in after drawing their last three games. Their gap at the top of the table has shrunk to six points, but they’re still in a commanding position for the title.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Hartlepool are in a world of trouble at the wrong end of the table, with Crawley suddenly picking up seven points from their previous three games, meaning the Pools need to start picking up wins.

“But the visit of the league leaders is a very unlikely place to start, especially given Askey’s side have won just three times at home all season.

“Orient know they’ve been pulled back in and will want to get their lead extended again as quickly as possible, but given both sides recent from, Richie Wellens’ men could be frustrated again.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-1 Leyton Orient

James Ray

“Both these sides have made a habit of drawing in recent weeks and with Hartlepool fighting for safety and Orient looking to wrap up the title, both will be hoping for more this weekend.

“A draw would certainly be a better result for the hosts as they look to edge towards safety, and they should be confident after some decent points against tough opposition recently. However, I see Orient scoring at least once here and I can see them keeping the Pools’ attack quiet too.

“A tie certainly isn’t out of the question, but I think the visitors’ quality will shine through.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-2 Leyton Orient