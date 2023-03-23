Championship starlet seals permanent Wolves move amid growing transfer interest

Rotherham United academy ‘keeper George Hardy has joined Wolves for an undisclosed fee, it has been confirmed.

Plenty of the Premier League’s current stars first made names for themselves in the EFL, be it in senior football or in the academies of Football League clubs. Now, it seems young ‘keeper Hardy will be looking to follow in their footsteps after making a move to the top-flight.

Rotherham United have confirmed on their official website, that their U16s shot-stopper has been snapped up by Premier League side Wolves. He makes the move to Molineux for an undisclosed fee and will be looking to kick on with his development after departing the Millers.

The club statement mentions that Wolves were prompted to swoop in for Hardy amid ‘growing interest’, with suitors ‘higher up’ the ladder taking note of Hardy’s talents.

Prior to his time with Rotherham United, the young ‘keeper had spent time in Notts County’s youth academy.

One to watch?

Rotherham might’ve been hopeful of seeing one of their promising talents go on to make a senior breakthrough in their colours, but with the Wolves move presenting a great chance for Hardy to make a big step up, he’s been allowed to do just that.

Academy manager Richard Hairyes spoke of the important of landing a fair fee for his services too, so it will be hoped that the money from the deal can be invested back into the academy as the Millers look to develop their next generation of future talents.

He has been touted for a bright future by those at Rotherham United, so it will be hoped that he can fulfil his potential with Wolves.