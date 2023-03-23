3 Rotherham United players who may have already played their last game for the club

Rotherham United have had a mixed season so far, with Matt Taylor’s side sitting rather perilously above the drop zone.

The Millers have nine games of the season left. And for Taylor and his players, it’s nine games left to salvage their Championship status going into the 2023/24 campaign.

There’s just four points separating Rotherham and Huddersfield Town in 22nd. But whether this season ends in relegation or not, there’s bound to be more change at the club in the summer transfer window, and here we look at three players who may well have already played their last game for the club…

Grant Hall

Hall’s last few years have been hampered by injury. And his spell on loan at Rotherham from Middlesbrough has been blighted by a persistent hamstring injury limiting him to 20 league appearances so far this season.

He’s now missed the last five through injury, and after Hall was forced off early in the 2-1 win over Sunderland last month, Taylor said there’s a chance Hall might not play again this season.

Sean Morrison

Experienced defender Morrison joined on a short-term deal in January. He featured twice for the Millers and looked like a decent signing from Taylor, but Morrison has since been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

Given the fact that he’s out of contract in the summer, it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll ever seen him in a Rotherham shirt again, but we certainly won’t see that this season.

Domingo Quina

The man on loan from Watford looked like a really great signing when he arrived in January. But he played just 15 minutes of Championship football for Rotherham before picking up an injury, and he’s yet to feature since.

Reports at the time said Quina faced a significant spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and having not seen him since, it seems like he faces a race against time to feature again this season.