3 Middlesbrough players who may have already played their last game for the club

Middlesbrough’s turnaround in form under Michael Carrick has been brilliant, leaving them in a serious automatic promotion chase.

Boro are currently 3rd in the table, just three points behind Sheffield United with over a month of the season still to play.

With promotion chances either via the automatic spots or play-off places, Boro will likely see a busy transfer window as they either prepare themselves for life back in the top flight or to strengthen their promotion chances next time round.

Here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Darnell Fisher

Fisher has been out of action since the end of the 2020/21 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury, failing to return to any matchday squads with the first-team.

The 28-year-old last played in April 2021, just 12 games in total for Boro after arriving in January of that year. Fisher’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season with seemingly no chance of a new deal on the table. With Boro’s promotion bid and his lengthy absence, it would be a surprise to see Fisher play for the Riverside outfit again.

Luke Daniels

Boro’s third-choice keeper hasn’t featured all season for the first-team, with Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts ahead of him in the pecking order.

Daniels arrived at the club almost 18 months ago and has played just 12 times for the club, all of those coming in the league last season. The 35-year-old has featured just three times as an unused substitute and looks set to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires. Daniels will likely only play for Boro again if a keeping crisis besets the club.

Rodrigo Muniz

Muniz’s loan spell from Fulham hasn’t gone to plan for any party, with the Brazilian struggling in front of goal in the first half of the campaign, before being sidelined.

Muniz has also not featured since December, struggling with a knee injury ever since. It was reported by The Northern Echo at the beginning of February that Muniz will likely return in the next couple of weeks, but almost two months later he still hasn’t returned. Muniz’s loan spell is up in the summer and with Chuba Akpom on form, Boro haven’t missed him a good deal.