3 Ipswich Town players who may have already played their last game for the club

Ipswich Town will still be hopeful of breaking into the automatic promotion places before the season comes to an end.

Ipswich Town sit in 3rd as it stands, but with Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and now Barnsley all scrapping for the top-two spots, the Tractor Boys’ fate is still very much undecided.

Said promotion battle will be the priority, but one eye will be on plans for the summer too. Regardless of which division the Tractor Boys find themselves in, there could be a fair few heading for the exit door and some might have already pulled on the club colours for the last time. Here, we look at three players who may have played their last game for Ipswich Town…

Matt Penney

Left-back Penney joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January and his contract runs out at the end of the season. Leif Davis is the long-term option on the left and with his deal expiring, Penney could be surplus to requirements.

He’s shown his abilities at League One level before and has Championship experience but it could be best for all that he searches for a new club this summer. If so, he’ll not pull on an Ipswich shirt again as he sees out the season at The Valley.

Joe Pigott

Pigott was an exciting arrival at Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021, joining after a strong stint with AFC Wimbledon. However, it hasn’t quite come together at Portman Road for the striker, resulting in a summer loan move to Portsmouth.

An option to buy was widely reported in the deal last summer and while he hasn’t exactly starred with Pompey, he has played regularly. Even if a permanent move to Fratton Park doesn’t come off though, you can see Pigott being sold this summer in order to recuperate some funds before his deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Sone Aluko

Game time has been hard to come by for veteran forward Aluko this season, first spending an extended spell out in the first half of the season. He’s not been involved much since either, missing out on the last six League One matchday squads completely.

His contract is up this summer and given the depth Kieran McKenna has on the wings and in behind the striker, Aluko might not be seen in action again before the campaign comes to an end.