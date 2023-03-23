3 Barnsley players who may have already played their last game for the club

Barnsley will be hoping for a fruitful summer transfer window, regardless of whether they find themselves up in the Championship or still in League One.

Barnsley are in a commanding position in the League One play-offs and after a huge win over title challengers Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, an automatic rise to the second-tier isn’t even out of the question.

The promotion push will be the priority of course, but one eye needs to be on the summer too. There will be outgoings, and some might have already pulled on Barnsley colours for the last time. Here, we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the Tykes…

Obbi Oulare

Barnsley’s swoop to sign ex-Watford striker Oulare from Standard Liege in 2021 has proven one to forget.

He played only twice for the Tykes before heading to Belgium on loan in January 2022. He joined RWD Molenbeek on an 18-month temporary deal but suffered an ACL injury, limiting him to only six outings for the club.

Oulare’s deal ends next summer but after a forgettable spell at Oakwell, a summer sale looks to be the best option.

Clarke Oduor

Versatile defender Oduor spent the first half of the season on loan with Hartlepool United and after being recalled in January, he hasn’t made a single appearance for Michael Duff’s side. There are preferred options on the left-hand side and given the depth there, it would be a surprise to see Oduor play again this campaign.

The ex-Leeds United youngster is out of contract this summer and he may not add to his 57 appearances for Barnsley before said deal expires.

Jasper Moon

Academy graduate Moon also sees his contract expire this summer and once returning from his Burton Albion loan, he may well head for pastures new too. His drop down the pecking order saw him sent out in January and while he’s found regular game time with the Brewers, it may be Moon’s best option to find a new home.

The 22-year-old has played 34 times for Barnsley but he didn’t make a single league appearance for Duff prior to his loan move.