2 Swindon Town players who may have already played their last game for the club

Swindon Town’s poor recent run of form has seen them drop down the League Two table, leaving the Robins an uphill battle to finish in the play-off spots.

Jody Morris’ side are currently on a run of four games without a win, dropping to 11th in the table and eight points behind the play-off spots, but they do have a game in hand on those above.

With Swindon facing a tough task to return to the third tier again this year, there could be a significant turnover of players with Morris looking to build a promotion winning side, ultimately leading to departures. Here, we look at three players who may have played their last game for the club…

Mathieu Baudry

Baudry endured a stop-start beginning to his campaign as he found himself in and out of the starting XI and often left as an unused substitute. But, the 35-year-old won’t get another chance this campaign to make his mark.

The centre-back last featured in December, but has been ruled out with injury since pre Christmas, and will play no further part this season after the severity of his ACL injury was laid bare, and even questions over retirement given his age. Baudry’s contract is also up at the end of the season, with all signs pointing to him not returning for the Robins.

Joe Tomlinson

After only arriving back at the club in January on loan until the end of the season, Tomlinson has appeared just twice, even netting from full-back.

But the 22-year-old has suffered an ankle injury and has been out of the previous three games. Tomlinson rolled his ankle in training at the start of the month and it’s unclear when he will return. With just over a month left of the season, and his loan only covering the end of the campaign, it may be a short reunion for Tomlinson at Swindon.