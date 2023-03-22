Watford set to lose youth star with Manchester United in advanced talks over deal

Manchester United are poised to beat Chelsea to the signing of Watford youth star Harry Amass, as per the Evening Standard.

Watford youngster Amass is said to have been tracked by top clubs since 2021, when be broke into the England youth set-up.

He’s only played youth football with the Hornets so far but the 16-year-old was named on the bench for their FA Cup clash with Reading back in January. Amass has played as a left-back and centre-back and looks to be touted for a big future in the game.

However, it seems his future won’t be spent at Vicarage Road, with Manchester United set to seal a swoop.

The Evening Standard reports that the Red Devils are set to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea to the signing of Amass, who they have begun advanced talks with. The Watford starlet is keen to move onto a top academy where he can continue his development rather than waiting it out for a senior role in the second-tier.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Better off elsewhere?

At only 16, Amass is certainly in the tender years of his career still and a senior breakthrough might not come for a while yet.

With Watford though, it is fair to say there isn’t a particularly clear path to senior football for youth players. The club often looks to sign young talents from across the world to bring into their first-team rather than offering the opportunities to youth players.

James Morris has broken into the plans this season, but other than him, examples of academy graduates who have found regular chances are few and far between.

Amass looks set for pastures new and a move to an esteemed academy like Manchester United could do wonders for his development, so it awaits to be seen if the deal can be struck.