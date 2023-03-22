Update emerges on Teemu Pukki’s Norwich City future

Norwich City star Teemu Pukki is set to make a decision on his future at Carrow Road at the end of the season, according to Pink Un.

Norwich City signed Pukki from Danish side Brondby back in 2018 and he has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Canaries over the past five years, scoring 88 goals and registering 29 assists. It’s safe to say he is a legend at Carrow Road.

So it comes as no surprise to see that a big topic of conversation is his future at the club. His current deal comes to an end in June later this year, and although the Finland international previously confirmed he was offered an extension, he revealed that now he is just concentrating on his football as things stand.