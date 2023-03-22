Update emerges on Teemu Pukki’s Norwich City future

Norwich City star Teemu Pukki is set to make a decision on his future at Carrow Road at the end of the season, according to Pink Un.
Norwich City signed Pukki from Danish side Brondby back in 2018 and he has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Canaries over the past five years, scoring 88 goals and registering 29 assists. It’s safe to say he is a legend at Carrow Road.
So it comes as no surprise to see that a big topic of conversation is his future at the club. His current deal comes to an end in June later this year, and although the Finland international previously confirmed he was offered an extension, he revealed that now he is just concentrating on his football as things stand.
“Let’s play this season to the end, and then in the summer we’ll see what I’ll do next season,” he told Pink Un.
“Now it’s just full focus on these final games. After that I’ll make a decision about what the future holds.
“I will make decisions only in the summer. I don’t think about it like that every day, the decision is coming, but I don’t think about it.”
A move away could be the best solution…
The 32-year-old has been a fantastic servant for Norwich City, helping them to the Championship title on two occasions. Now he may feel like he deserves another shot in the Premier League should the Canaries not reach the top flight next season, and rightly so.
With the player possibly nearing the final years of his career, he may look for a move to a big club and the potential of even playing in Europe. He has the pedigree and it’s likely he won’t be short of offers, especially as he would become available on a free transfer.
Similarly, Norwich City may also be looking to go in a different direction with a younger striker who can be at the club for a number of seasons and match the output Pukki has provided in recent years. The likes of Adam Idah, Josh Sargent or teenager Jonathan Rowe could make the step up, but they will be big boots to fill nonetheless.