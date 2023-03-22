Update emerges on Jay Mingi’s Portsmouth future

Portsmouth have a host of players out of contract in the summer.

According to recent reports, there are 15 players out of contract at Portsmouth in the summer. And there’s some big names out of contract too, with one of them being Jay Mingi.

The former West Ham midfielder has featured 17 times in League One this season but he hasn’t played for the first-team since New Year’s Day owing to a knee injury. Last night though, the 22-year-old played in a Hampshire Cup match as he steps up his recovery.

And after the game, Mingi spoke with Pompey reporter Andrew Moon, and he revealed that contract talks with the club remain ongoing as we approach the end of the campaign: