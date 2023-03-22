Sunderland eyeing Villareal prodigy – Brentford, Anderlecht among other sides keen

Sunderland are interested in signing Villareal winger Haissem Hassan, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The Black Cats are said to be targeting another promising young winger to add to the squad with Hassan potentially on the move after a successful season playing for Villarreal B.

The La Liga side have begun to take notice of Hassan’s performance, playing 26 games so far in La Liga 2, calling him up to train with the first-team and even making his La Liga debut against Mallorca last month.

But, it seems that other clubs are beginning to take an interest in the young talent. L’Equipe are reporting that Sunderland are in the mix of interested suitors alongside Premier League side Brentford and European clubs, namely Anderlecht and Udinese.

The report claims that Hassan has a contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2024 but will be keen to tie him down to a longer term deal given the interest he’s now drawn.

Big coup…

Sunderland have proved their eye in shopping for young talent around Europe, following the arrivals of Abdoullah Ba and Isaac Lihadji in the summer – two French youth internationals.

With a French owner at the helm in Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the Black Cats have found themselves as big players in attracting young French talent, with Louis-Dreyfus’ connections potentially giving them a leg up on the competition.

With Amad Diallo set to return to Manchester United at the end of the season when his loan deal expires, his presence to the side is one that will need filling. With Hassan able to operate off both flanks and in being the striker, he could be a solid replacement should the Black Cats go for it.