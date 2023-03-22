Striker linked, interest in youngster: The Birmingham City transfer rumours since January

Birmingham City bolstered their squad in January with the signing of Kevin Long, as well as the loan signing of Reda Khadra, before making Emmanuel Longelo’s loan stay permanent.

John Eustace’s team had been nervously edging towards the relegation zone, following a run of five games without a win, but two important wins against Rotherham United and QPR have pushed Blues to nine points above the drop. Barring any collapse in form, Birmingham City are likely to remain a Championship club again, with a summer window around the corner.

There have been many Birmingham transfer stories in the headline since the winter window. With BirminghamLive reporting that Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to cash in on Dion Sanderson. Sanderson is currently in his second loan spell at Blues with Eustace likely to be at the front of the queue, after Football Insider reported Birmingham were stepping up their efforts to land him permanently in January, he’s one they won’t want to let get away after playing 30 games so far this season.

An exciting incoming could be Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, after Football Insider reported that Blues are amongst a number of clubs keeping a keen eye on the goal scorer. The 27-year-old has bagged 17 in 28 games so far this season, becoming one of the most prolific strikers in Scotland. With Blues’ top scorer Scott Hogan on ten and the only player in double figures, Shankland would be an incredible coup.

In terms of out goings, Blues could see another one of their young talents head out the exit door, with Liverpool sending scouts to watch George Hall, according to Football Insider. The 18-year-old has played 25 games so far this season, including four starts in the previous six games as he looks to hold down a starting spot. Blues previously sold Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund for £25million and they could well be in for another big payday again.