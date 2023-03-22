Striker among three players told they can leave Blackburn Rovers this summer

Blackburn Rovers have told Sam Burns, Jared Harlock and Jalil Saadi they can find new clubs in the summer, as per a report from Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy has produced a number of first-team players over the years, with a selection of new talents breaking into the senior side this season since the arrival of new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

However, the summer often brings around a fairly significant turnover of youth players at EFL clubs, and it will likely be the same at Ewood Park.

Now, Lancs Live has reported that three Rovers players have already been told they can look for new opportunities ahead of the summer.

Striker Sam Burns, versatile midfielder Jared Harlock and Moroccan defender Jalil Saadi will all be free to leave the club. Both Harlock and Saadi are under contract beyond of this season, but former Scunthorpe United loan man Burns sees his deal expire.

Making way…

Burns, Harlock and Saadi have all found fairly regular game time in the club’s youth academy, so it will be interesting to see who comes into the U21s side in their place. Burns had gained senior experience out on loan too, while Harlock has trained with Tomasson’s squad and looked to have a bright future. Former Moroccan youth international Saadi’s versatility has made him a handy prospect in the academy too, so all three players should get some good options in the summer.

Departures this summer will open up gaps in the U21s, so it will be down to a new crop of youngsters to cement places in the side.

The eventual hope of breaking into first-team football will remain for the trio, but it seems they won’t be doing so with Rovers.