Sheffield United facing new injury concern as 30-year-old picks up issue on international duty

Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock failed to complete a training session with Greece after complaining of a calf issue, The Star has said.

Buckingham-born Baldock has been a regular in the Greece squad since earning his first call-up last summer and was called up again for their latest round of fixtures. The Sheffield United man hasn’t long returned to club action though, coming back into the starting XI against Sunderland for the first time since returning from injury earlier this month.

Now though, Baldock has picked up a new concern with Greece.

The Star reports that the 30-year-old has complained of a calf issue in a training session with his international side, failing to complete said session. The Blades are now monitoring the situation in the hope that Baldock hasn’t suffered a new injury ahead of the run-in.

Baldock has played 31 times for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season, chipping in with a goal and two assists in the process.

A new concern…

Sheffield United will be sweating on Baldock’s fitness after heading out with Greece but thankfully, they have someone to come straight into the side in Jayden Bogle.

Chris Basham can fill in on the right-hand side if needs be too, though he is obviously a natural centre-back.

Heckingbottom will need all the options available he can get for the run-in and with Baldock and Bogle both strong options on the right, having them both to call upon would be perfect. Yes, Bogle can slot in easily, but it will be hoped that their Greek international is fit to return once the break is after this concerning development from his country’s camp.