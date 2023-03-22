Portsmouth, MK Dons and Swindon Town among sides eyeing Hibernian striker, report claims

Portsmouth, MK Dons and Swindon Town are among the sides showing an interest in Hibernian youngster Ethan Laidlaw, as per The Real EFL.

Clubs up and down the EFL ladder will be identifying potential transfer targets ahead of the summer, and it seems a host of sides are taking an interest in Hibs starlet Laidlaw.

The 18-year-old has been pushing for a first-team breakthrough at Easter Road after impressing in the club’s youth ranks and a number of Football League teams have now been credited with interest in his services.

The Real EFL claims that League One sides Portsmouth, MK Dons, Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City are alongside League Two outfits Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town and Crawley Town in eyeing Laidlaw.

Hibs youngster Laidlaw is claimed to be ‘highly confident’ an approach will be made for his services this summer, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out with plenty of sides reportedly keen.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Pushing for a breakthrough…

While it remains to be seen whether or not the rumoured interest in his services develops into anything serious, Laidlaw will be hoping to prove he’s ready for a step up to first-team football after catching the eye at youth level.

The EFL has been a great proving ground for youngsters in years gone, with many going on to play at the very top of both club and international football.

Edinburgh-born Laidlaw has been tested against stern opposition in the UEFA Youth League and has been on the first-team bench a few times now, so it might not be long before he’s handed his first senior bow with Hibernian. That would surely pique the interests of potential suitors ahead of the summer.