Portsmouth man could miss rest of 2023 with surgery planned for today

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis is set to undergo knee surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season and potentially the entirety of 2023.

Pompey man Curtis has been unavailable since the end of February, the 26-year-old was substituted off against Bolton Wanderers late on with an apparent knock to his knee.

Curtis has featured 25 times in the league for Portsmouth this season, with the Fratton Park outfit sat in 9th place in the table, six points and a game in hand behind out of form Bolton in the play-offs.

But it’s now been revealed that Curtis will be forced to undergo surgery on the knee problem after it emerged at the beginning of March that the Republic of Ireland international had damaged ligaments in his knee.

Portsmouth reporter Andrew Moon tweeted:

#Pompey winger Ronan Curtis sent to undergo knee surgery today, likely to be out of action until December — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) March 22, 2023

Final game for Pompey?

In another fateful twist to the injury, Curtis also finds himself out of contract at Fratton Park in the summer, with no new extension on his current deal offered, even before the injury, with Curtis making just 13 starts in League One this campaign.

Curtis has been at Portsmouth since 2018 after signing from Derry City in Ireland, going on to make 226 appearances and bagging 57 goals and 42 assists in his so far successful spell on the south coast.

However, with John Mousinho looking set to be without Curtis for the first half of next season following his knee injury, it doesn’t look likely or make much financial sense to Portsmouth to extend his contract. Potentially seeing Curtis leave the club without a send off that he would deserve for his stint at the club.