Plymouth Argyle star lauds comeback hero after midweek win over Accrington Stanley

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie lauded teammate Conor Grant after his goal against Accrington Stanley last night.

Plymouth midfielder Grant returned back to Steven Schumacher’s side last night for the first time since November after suffering a torn thigh muscle in the FA Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

The 27-year-old required surgery on the injury and was told he could return for the season’s run in, with Grant’s rehabilitation work duly rewarded with a goal on his comeback.

The Pilgrims made 626-mile round-trip last night as they claimed all three points to win 2-0 thanks to Matt Butcher’s opener before Grant doubled the lead late on. The result sends Argyle top of League One after Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-2 by Barnsley, blowing the promotion race wide open.

After the game, Hardie took to Twitter to thank the fans who travelled the enormous distance midweek, as well as lauding the comeback of Grant.

What a way to mark your return Granty!! Big win away from home, thanks to everyone who travelled. Unbelievable support 👏🏻 https://t.co/GERIOCbSBs — Ryan Hardie (@Ryanhardie9) March 21, 2023

Comeback king…

Grant is a hugely popular figure at Argyle with both his teammates and supporters, shown by the reception he was given at the ground and on social media after the game.

The 27-year-old is in his fifth season with the club after joining from Everton’s youth side following previous loans in the Football League, going on to make 135 appearances for the Pilgrims and achieving promotion from League Two with the side.

In what has been a frustrating season for Grant so far after a lengthy battle back to fitness, the goal will be a massive boost to him as well as the whole side, who will have been boosted by his return ahead of the EFL Trophy final and the season’s run in.