Plymouth Argyle man suffers hamstring injury, club set to assess tomorrow

Plymouth Argyle beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 in League One last night.

Plymouth Argyle returned to the top of the League One standings after winning away at Accrington Stanley last night, as Sheffield Wednesday lost away at Barnsley. Goals either side of half time from Matt Butcher and a returning Conor Grant sealed the win, but the game saw James Bolton pick up a fresh injury concern.

The 28-year-old has only recently returned to the side after a spell on the sidelines, having been limited to just six League One appearances this season – he managed just 13 last time round owing to injury.

After the game, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said of the 28-year-old:

“James Bolton, unfortunately, looks like he has done his hamstring. I’m not sure how serious that is. We will assess that on Thursday.”

A blow for Bolton…

Bolton is an experienced player at League One level. He’s proved himself in this division with the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth in the past and he looked like a really shrewd capture for Plymouth.

And he’s shown what he can do. When he’s available, he’s one of the first names in the starting XI. But he’s not been available too often since joining and this fresh injury blow – coming after he’d only made his return – is really devastating for him.

Schumacher and co will be praying that it’s not a serious injury and that Bolton can play a part in Plymouth’s season finale.

Plymouth return to action v Bolton Wanderers in the Papa Johns Trophy final next month.