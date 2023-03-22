Norwich City injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Norwich City lost their good start to the David Wagner era before the international break, with them winless in their last three games.

The Canaries have fallen out of the play-off spots and been unable to climb back in following their poor recent form, that they must turn around immediately after the break.

With play-offs still on the cards, Wagner will be wary of the injuries to his squad, here are all of Norwich’s injured players and their expected return dates…

Sam Byram

The 29-year-old had held down a left-back role through the majority of the season’s start, but he hasn’t played since November due to injury, after only returning from a year out with a hamstring problem.

Expected return date: Byram’s return doesn’t have a timeline currently, meaning he could’ve played his final game for the club with his contract up in the summer.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden’s currently out with his second extended sideline stint of the season with a knee injury, after previously missing the first two months. He hasn’t played in 2023.

Expected return date: The 27-year-old required knee surgery on the problem, and could face a race against time to return this season with him expected to be out until the end of April.

Kieran Dowell

Unlike the previous two, Dowell has featured in the majority of the season, playing 23 league games but hasn’t played since the end of February after sustaining a knee injury after Birmingham City

Expected return date: Another potential headache for Wagner, with Dowell not expected back until late April, his season could be over as well.

Przemyslaw Placheta

The 24-year-old only returned to the club in January following a loan spell at Birmingham that was cut short after he sustained a shin injury back in August.

Expected return date: There’s also no return date set for Placheta who continues to suffer from the problem dating back to August, any involvement before the season’s end is unlikely.

Adam Idah

After missing the beginning of the season with a knee problem, Idah nailed down a starting role at Carrow Road, but after being substituted against Huddersfield Town with injury, he played no part against Stoke City last time out.

Expected return date: Idah could return during the international break having been selected in the Ireland squad.