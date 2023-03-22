Newcastle United keen on 9-goal Championship man

Newcastle United remain interested in Watford striker Joao Pedro, according to reports.

Pedro, 21, has enjoyed another impressive season with Watford. He’s scored nine goals and assisted three more in 29 league appearances so far this season, after going through a summer and winter transfer window full of transfer speculation.

It was his summer links that were the strongest though – Newcastle United were in talks to sign the Hornets striker who was valued at £35million at the time, but a move never materialised and Pedro remained at Vicarage Road.

Now though, an emerging report from The Athletic (via nufcblog.co.uk) says that Newcastle United remain interested in a potential deal for the Brazilian, with AC Milan also linked. The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal also clarifies that Pedro’s recent trip to Milan was purely coincidental, tweeting:

News: Joao Pedro’s visit to Milan was just a coincidence after last week’s link to #ACMilan according to his reps. But the Italian club do like the #WatfordFC forward & are monitoring his situation pre summer + #NUFC in mix Full details for @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/LicA963XiL — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) March 22, 2023

Pedro signed a long-term contract earlier in the season, keeping him at Watford until 2028. But it seems like Watford will have a battle on their hands to keep him until then, or even beyond this season with Chris Wilder’s side looking set for another season in the second tier.

A summer sale on the cards?

Newcastle United have lacked an out and out goal scorer this season. Pedro is clearly they’re someone they’re keen on and whilst he might not go on and bag 20 goals in the Premier League, he’ll certainly be a signing for the future.

He’s enjoyed another strong season in the Championship, but he’s not exactly blown away the competition and so Watford might do extremely well to make Newcastle pay £35million for the Brazilian.

But he’s Watford’s player and given his lengthy contract, there’s no pressure on the Hornets to sell. They’re set to lose Ismaila Sarr in the summer as well, so the Hornets may be even more keen on keeping Pedro at the club.

Watford return to action v Luton Town at the start of next month.