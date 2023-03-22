Millwall injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Millwall have put themselves in a great position to secure a play-off spot as we head into the international break.

The Lions enter the two-week break sat in 6th place of the table, three points ahead of Norwich City in 7th. Despite their position, a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town wasn’t the way they wanted to end.

Nevertheless, Gary Rowett’s side are in control of their play-off destiny, with Rowett hoping to welcome back some of those injured upon the Championship’s return.

Here are Millwall’s current injury problems and when each player is expected back…

Billy Mitchell

The 21-year-old had nailed down a starting role in Millwall’s engine room starting 28 of his 29 league appearances so far this season, but hasn’t featured since picking up an ankle injury in February.

Expected return date: Mitchell was forced to see a specialist after suffering ligament damage, but there’s hope that he could return after the international break, with Rowett revealing he’s ‘not a million miles away’.

Callum Styles

A shrewd loan signing in the summer, the versatile left footer hasn’t featured since January after suffering a hip injury.

Expected return date: Styles could face a race again time to return before the end of the season, with the 22-year-old potentially having played his last game for the club as he looks unlikely to return in time.

Mason Bennett

Bennett has suffered a stop-start season so far, with two extended spell on the sidelines affecting his minutes, the 26-year-old hasn’t played since the beginning of February.

Expected return date: Bennett suffered a very similar injury to Mitchell which may require the same amount of recovery time, with Rowett revealing alongside the Mitchell news that he too is close to a return.

Tyler Burey

After playing important minutes at the start of the season, a hip problem has left the 22-year-old sidelined since January, playing just twice in 2023 so far.

Expected return date: There’s yet to be any time frame put onto Burey’s recovery – he was originally thought to return by the end of last month, but his wait continues.