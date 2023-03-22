Millwall hoping for big injury boost ahead of West Brom clash with three nearing returns

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is hopeful that Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey could be in contention to face West Brom after the international break.

Millwall have had to contend with their fair share of injury issues over recent weeks. For that reason, the international break will come as a welcome pause in Championship action, providing some of their sidelined players the chance to recuperate over the break ahead of the run-in.

It seems the Lions are hopeful of a few boosts by the time they return to action against West Brom too.

Midfielder Mitchell and forwards Bennett and Burey have both endured spells on the sidelines but as quoted by the Southwark News, Millwall boss Rowett has said he’s hoping all three players could be back in contention next weekend.

He remained cautious over pushing them too much after spells out, but the injury clouds look to be clearing for Millwall.

“We’ve got Billy, Mason and Tyler, who aren’t a million miles away but aren’t there yet,” Rowett said.

“I think the challenge then is that they wouldn’t have trained and played as much. I don’t necessarily think that, at that point, you can just chuck those players back into a team and be fine. We’re still going to have to try and find that balance.

“Certainly, the squad training will look a little bit healthier if those players come back with no injuries.”

Callum Styles will remain sidelined though, with his calf injury likely to end his season.

1 of 15 Who played for Millwall the most times? Steve Morison Neil Harris

Returning depth for Rowett…

Having Mitchell, Bennett and Burey back for the final weeks of the season will provide some much-needed squad depth for Rowett and co. His ranks have been stretched somewhat leading up to the break, though they’ve still been able to field strong XIs.

Millwall still occupy a play-off spot too, sitting three points clear of Norwich City in 6th place. Their defeat to Huddersfield Town won’t have helped nerves at all, with Norwich, Coventry City and West Brom all among the sides hoping to break into the top-six before the season’s end.

Rowett will need as many players available as possible, so a trio of returns would be very welcome for next weekend’s West Brom clash.